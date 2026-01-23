New record of seafarers abandoned by shipowners

The phenomenon of the abandonment of ship crews, to which the
shipowners no longer pay wages and who are often
deprived even of the essential supports for their survival, it is
dramatically worsening and in 2025 it reached a new record
of 6,223 seafarers abandoned on 410 ships. This was denounced by the
International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) union
highlighted that this is the sixth consecutive year in which the
number of ships on which abandonments occurred beat every
and the fourth consecutive year in which the total number of
abandoned seafarers has recorded a new all-time high. In
In particular, in 2025 there was an increase of +31%
in ship abandonments compared to 2024 and a +32% increase in
abandonment of seafarers.
"It is, once again - underlined David
Heindel, President of the ITF Seafarers' Section - a disgrace
witness a record number of seafarers abandoned by shipowners
unscrupulous. Every day, all over the world, seafarers
suffer terrible violations of their human and labour rights,
all to allow companies to make easy money for them
expenses. It is clear that this is a systemic problem in the
industry, and that means we need the entire
sector to join seafarers and their unions to say "enough"
and act together to end this crisis."
The ITF announced that of the $25.8 million in wages
due in 2025 to seafarers as a result of their
abandonment, so far the union has managed to recover and
return 16.5 million dollars to seafarers.
In 2025, Indian seafarers were the most
affected by the phenomenon, as in 2024, with 1,125 seafarers
abandoned. Filipino seafarers follow with 539 cases, followed by
by the Syrians with 309. The region with the highest dropout rate
the Middle East was high, followed by Europe. The two
countries with the highest number of dropouts
of ships, both with significantly higher abandonment rates
compared to any other country, were Turkey (61)
and the United Arab Emirates (54).
The latest ITF report also shows that ships
flags of convenience are among the most affected by the
abandonments, with 337 ships abandoned in 2025, accounting for 82% of the
total. The International Transport Workers' Union
estimates that about 30% of the entire world fleet of 100,000 ships
merchant ships fly the flag of convenience. As in 2024, the flag of
Panama was once again the flag state
with the highest number of dropouts (68 compared to 43 previously),
while the number of abandonments occurred under the flag
more than doubled (46 compared to 20
previous ones).
To curb the escalation of this phenomenon, the ITF has
urged the adoption of some measures to combat the abandonment of
including the obligation for flag States to
register the beneficial owner of a ship, including
contact details, as a precondition for the registration of the
ship, and the introduction of national blacklists of ships for
protect seafarers from ships repeatedly involved in cases of
abandonment, following the example of the Directorate-General for
Shipping of India which has recently adopted it. In addition, the ITF
has prompted government investigations into the use of flags of
comodo, such as those currently underway in the United States.