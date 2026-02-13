Eurogate and APM Terminals will invest one billion euros in the development of the North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven

The terminal operators Eurogate and APM Terminals have
announced today an investment programme worth a
€ billion for the development of the North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven
of the port of Bremerhaven, which began operations on April 1
1999. The two companies specified that the program is in
advanced stage of negotiation and includes the modernisation of
equipment and increased handling capacity
from the current three million to four million TEUs with the
The aim is to make the container terminal one of the most efficient
and resilient to the world that will operate with zero gas emissions
greenhouse.