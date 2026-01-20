Last year, COSCO Shipping Ports' port terminals handled record container traffic
Growth of +6.2% over 2024
Hong Kong
January 20, 2026
Last year, the port terminals under the Chinese
COSCO Shipping Ports, which is controlled by COSCO Shipping
Holdings Co., handled record container traffic
equal to 117.6 million TEUs, an increase of +6.2% on 2024.
The company announced that the figure for 2025 does not
still includes the volumes handled by China's Qingdao Ports
International Co. and Germany's Container Terminal Tollerort. In the
2025 Chinese terminals alone handled a record traffic of
80.6 million TEUs (+3.9%) and a new historical peak in traffic is
was also recorded by foreign terminals with 36.9 million TEUs
(+11,8%).
In 2025 the traffic handled in the Italian port of Vado
Ligure by the subsidiaries APM Terminals Vado and Reefer Terminal is
Result of 576 thousand TEUs (+80.3%) and 38 thousand TEUs respectively
(-37,9%).
