The Moroccan Marsa Maroc participates in the development of the port of Monrovia

The Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc has signed with the
National Port Authority (NPA) of Liberia a contract for the
management of two quays in the port of Monrovia which provides for
the company also the renovation of the piers and the supply of the
port equipment, with the aim of starting the
already operational by the end of the first half of this year.
The agreement also includes a second phase in which it will be initialled
a concession contract for the development and operation of a
New multipurpose terminal in the Liberian port.