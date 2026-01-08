Funds to Spanish ports for their adaptation to the use of wind energy and other marine renewable energies

The Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and the challenge
demographic system has activated the Port-Eolmar funding programme
with a total value of €212 million, based on funds
of the NextGenerationEU programme, which is intended for
the adaptation of state ports to the use of wind energy and
other marine renewable energies. Port authorities
national authorities will be able to submit applications for funding of
between 28 January and 3 March. I
funding will be allocated on a competitive basis and projects
must include industrial developments whose
investment is equal to or greater than the aid received.
As a prerequisite for receiving aid, the ports
must be associated with a solid industrial project promoted
by private operators who will obtain the relevant concession titles
through competitive tenders and will have to be linked to
to the development of the marine renewable energy supply chain. I
Selected projects will have a maximum of 48 months for their
execution from the closing of the call.