Contship has joined the Digital Container Shipping Association's DCSA+ program.

The terminal group Contship has joined DCSA+, the
partnership created with the aim of accelerating the adoption of
digital standards in containerized transport that has been
launched by the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA),
the non-profit association established in 2019 by leading companies
shipping companies worldwide to support the
Digital transformation of containerized transport through
Open standards and collaboration along the entire supply chain
(
of 16
April
2019). Contship has announced that in this context it is
will focus on the alignment of terminal processes
globally recognised standards, with a particular focus on
attention to the arrival of ships, planning of moorings,
container status, port call optimization, and
end-to-end visibility across the entire container journey,
with the aim of improving the efficiency of operations in
Terminal, planning accuracy and daily collaboration
with shipping companies.