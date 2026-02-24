Study on alternative marine fuels as potential marine pollutants and on the effectiveness of response measures

A new study that evaluated the impact of mixtures of
biodiesel with conventional marine fuels such as
potential marine pollutants, as well as the effectiveness of the
response in the event of accidental spills, explains that the impact
on the environment of the spillage of these alternative fuels
is not yet exhaustively documented and that, if, since the
From an operational point of view, these mixtures represent a solution
to reduce emissions from shipping, however
their physicochemical properties influence the
behavior in the event of a spill. In fact, the behavior in
water varies greatly between different biofuels and differs from that
of fossil fuels. The document then notes that the techniques
spill response services continue to be usable even
in the case of spills of mixtures, but it is necessary to adapt them
and improve scientific knowledge to effectively manage
accidents with these new fuels.
The study was commissioned by the European Agency for
Maritime Security (EMSA) at the World Maritime University (WMU) and
to the Cedre with the aim of supporting the maritime sector by strengthening
planning, preparation and response in the event of a
accidents that cause fuel spills at a time when
to which the transition to fuels is accelerating
alternatives.
In this regard, the study recalls that, among the fuels
currently in use, biodiesel blends based on
fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), hydrotreated vegetable oil
(HVO) and Fischer-Tropsch (FT) are a drop-in solution to
short-term, compatible with engines and naval infrastructures
and that mixtures such as B20, B30 and B50, used with diesel
(MGO) or ultra-low sulphur fuel oil
(VLSFO), allow emissions to be reduced without requiring
Significant technical changes to ship engines and supply
fuel transport and distribution chains.
The study notes that the maritime sector's experience with
spills of biodiesel blends, such as FAME or HVO
mixed with marine fuels, is still limited and that
Many stakeholders and rescuers had direct exposure
to these fuels, which indicates a "lack of
technical know-how" and the need for training
specific to manage such incidents. The document specifies that,
However, early research and laboratory studies provide a
certain understanding and indicate that biodiesel blends are
in different ways, such as conventional diesel fuel, in the event of
of leakage: they float on the water and spread, forming
surface patches similar to mineral oil. At the same time,
have distinctive characteristics: in particular, they evaporate
much less (thanks to low vapor pressures) and biodegrade
faster than fossil diesel (about four times faster than
quickly in favorable conditions). This high
biodegradability causes leaked biodiesel to
tends not to persist in the environment for long and that large portions
can degrade within a few weeks under the action of
microbial.
In addition, the study highlights that the acute toxicity of the
biodiesel (FAME/HVO) for marine life is five times
lower than that of conventional diesel and this
suggests that, in the event of a spill, the environmental damage due to
acute toxicity would be less severe than an acute
oil spill equivalent. If this represents a
positive aspect of these alternative fuels, however, the
biodiesel's own properties also introduce new
Considerations: For example, pure biodiesel is colorless and
forms a much thinner patch, which complicates the
visual detection and monitoring of spills. The
operators cannot rely on the typical glossy appearance
black or brown and may need to use sensors or tools
to trace a patch of biodiesel.
The study also finds that the consolidated response techniques
to oil spills are applicable to oil spills
fuel blended with biodiesel. Industry experts and authorities
regulatory authorities, in fact, agree that the barriers
containment systems, skimmers and other mechanical recovery methods
used for marine fuel oil spills should
be practically usable even in the event of spills of
biodiesel blends.