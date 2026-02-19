Last year, freight traffic in the Port of Hamburg grew by +4.6%

Last year, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg increased
recorded an increase of +2.6% on 2024 rising to 114.6 million
of tonnes generated in the first three quarters of the
2025, while in the last quarterly period the total volume of
remained almost stable compared to the fourth quarter of the
quarter of 2024 having amounted to approximately 27.8 million
tons. In the October-December period of 2025, both
containerized goods, which amounted to 19.8 million tons
(+3%) with a handling of containers equal to more than two
million TEUs (+4%), and dry bulk cargo with 5.8 million TEUs
tons (+3%). On the other hand, liquid bulk cargo decreased, amounting to
two million tons (-18%), and conventional goods with about
300 thousand tons (-24%).
In the whole of 2025, container traffic was
81.1 million tons, up +4.6% year-on-year
previous, a volume that was produced with a
handling of containers equal to 8.3 million TEUs (+7.3%).
The port authority of the German port has announced that
The increase in container traffic was driven by
mainly from traffic with China (+6.5%), Malaysia (+84.3%) and
India (+49.2%), and also with the Northern European region (Finland,
Denmark, Norway, Sweden) which is important for traffic
transhipment (+21.2%). Containerized traffic with states
United States, on the other hand, recorded an opposite trend, with a decline of
-25.6% that the port authority attributed, among other factors,
the high tariffs introduced by the USA. Conventional goods are
1.1 million tonnes (-15.4%).
In the bulk sector, where with a total of 32.4 million
tons was accused of a decrease of -1.7% on 2024,
liquid cargoes alone marked an increase of +0.7% being
of about nine million tonnes, while the solid ones,
with 23.3 million tons, they decreased by -2.7%. In
cereal traffic fell by -45.8% to
due to the reduction in exports and a decline are
fertilizers (-5.6%) and minerals (-4.3%) also performed. In
growth in construction materials (+19.5%), other bulk cargo
solid products (+17.1%) and chemicals (+16.3%).