Antin Infrastructure Partners buys the American shipbuilder Vigor Marine Group

Private equity firm Antin Infrastructure
Partners has bought the American shipbuilder Vigor Marine
Group that was sold by a subsidiary of the company
of Lone Star Funds investments that had bought it in 2023
as part of the acquisition of Titan Acquisition Holdings which
also included the MHI ship repair company
Holdings. According to forecasts, the transaction will be brought to the
to be completed by the end of this year.
Vigor Marine Group's shipyards are located in Seattle,
Portland, Vancouver, San Diego and Norfolk operating for both the
military and commercial sectors. In 2024, the company, which
employs about 2,700 people, has recorded revenues of
almost a billion dollars.