In June, the Grendi group will equip itself with a fifth ro-ro ship

From next June, the Grendi group will equip itself with a
Fifth ro-ro vessel chartered under a five-year time charter contract
years and built by the Visentini shipyard. The unit, of
13,400 gross tons, 204 meters long, wide
26 meters and will have a load capacity of 3,000 meters
linear. Used for the transport of trailers, rolling stock, cars, containers
and Project Cargo, the new unit will be equipped with
Scrubber is ready to use methanol and cold ironing in port
i.e. ready for shore power supply when it will be
stopping in ports.
"The strengthening of the fleet with this fifth ship -
explained Antonio Musso, CEO of Grendi Trasporti
Seafarers - allows us to consolidate our operating model
and increase the hold capacity of the ro-ro fleet on the
national and international lines, and at the same time to ensure
Also greater efficiency, reliability and flexibility
in the service offered to our customers. In addition, the features
of the new operating unit confirm our commitment
towards an increasingly efficient ro-ro transport model and
sustainable".