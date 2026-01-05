The Palau Naval Registry will continue to operate
normally. This was underlined by the Ministry of Infrastructure
Public and Industry after the middle of last month
the government of the Republic of Palau had taken over its management
having verified that the open register was no longer satisfactory
the required operational standards and had denounced the
Responsibilities of the previous private management of the Registry
about inadequate controls of classified vessels, with
the inclusion of ships flying the flag of Palau in a blacklist,
late payments and freezing of bank accounts as a result of
sanctions applied by the US. On Saturday, the ministry specified that
The Ship Register continues to operate regularly under
the authority of the government, with all registration services
of ships, statutory certification, regulatory oversight and
flag State administration provided without interruption
through the Bureau of Marine Transportation.
In addition, the ministry specified that recent actions
administrative issues undertaken by the government concern business matters
associated with the previous operational structure of the
and do not compromise professional integrity or
the experience of Panos Kirnidis, former CEO of Palau
International Ship Registry.
Highlighting that that of Palau
continues to be a respected and trusted flag choice
by the world's maritime industry, and that its reputation,
validity and operation have not been affected, the
Director of the Bureau of Marine Transportation, Hayes Moses,
explained that the priority of his office is to
"to guarantee the continuity of the service and the effective
management of the flag of Palau. All Registration Services -
underlined - continue to be disbursed in accordance with
with established procedures and international standards".