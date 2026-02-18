Britta Weber has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Hupac Group.

Britta Weber appointed as new chief executive
officer of the Hupac group, a position he will take on next
July 1st. In the company's nearly 60-year history, Weber has been
the fourth CEO of the Swiss group and the first woman at the helm
of the company. Weber, current vice president of UPS Healthcare for
Europe and Asia, he will succeed Mikhail Stahlhut whose
Resignations have already been announced
(
of 27
January
2026). During the transition phase, the management
operational will be ensured by the two deputies of the CEO, Benedetta
Masciari and Alessandro Valenti, as well as Bernhard Kunz,
delegate of the board of directors.
The president of Hupac, Hans-Jörg Bertschi,
highlighted that Weber "has over twenty years of experience
international logistics sector: combines a clear
strategic vision with strong leadership skills and a deep
understanding of our customers' needs."