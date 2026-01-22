In the first six months of activity, InnoWay Trieste produced 170 railway wagons

Today, at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy,
InnoWay Trieste presented the results of the first six months
of activity in the Bagnoli della Rosandra plant
(Trieste) which, previously used by the Finnish Wärstilä
Corporation, was converted to the production of railway wagons
(
of 2
July
2025). From July to December last year, the company produced
170 floats and this year it expects to exceed 600 units for
then reach the full capacity of over a thousand wagons within
2027.
In addition, InnoWay Trieste has announced that to date in the
employs around 90 people as part of an industrial plan that
provides for the complete reintegration of all the approximately 260 people
previously employed in the plant.
On the occasion of today's meeting, InnoWay Trieste
announced the appointment of Giorgio Bobbio as Chief Executive Officer,
already operational in the implementation of the business plan, which
will work alongside current CEO Johann Gruber
ensuring equal governance between the two shareholders of the joint
venture.