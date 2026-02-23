Tidewater buys Brazil's Wilson Sons Ultratug Participações for $500 million

The U.S. Tidewater, which has a fleet of 213 Offshore
Support Vessel, has entered into a binding agreement to buy for
total of approximately 500 million dollars the entire share capital
by Brazil's Wilson Sons Ultratug Participações
S.A. (WSUT) and its subsidiary Atlantic Offshore Services S.A. which
they have a fleet of 22 Platform Supply Vessels. Wilson Sons Ultratug
Participações is the equal joint venture
made up of the Brazilian Wilson, Sons and the Chilean Ultratug of the
Ultramar Group
(
of 8
October
2009).
With the acquisition, Tidewater's fleet currently
employed in Brazil will rise from six to 28 units. "The
Brazilian offshore vessel market - commented the Chairman
and CEO of the American group, Quintin Kneen - is
one of the largest and most interesting in the world and the contribution of the
WSUT to the Tidewater fleet will strengthen our
presence in the country". Kneen specified that Tidewater
believes that the long-term fundamentals of the offshore market
Brazilian "are extremely favorable. WSUT - noted
- represents a unique opportunity to enter
overwhelmingly in Brazil with a fleet built for almost 90%
in Brazil.