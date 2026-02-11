Slight increase in annual cargo traffic handled by Croatian ports

Last year, Croatian ports handled 20.94 million
tons of goods, with a slight increase of +0.4% on 2024,
of which 15.03 million tons of cargo at unloading (-1.5%) and
5.91 million tons at embarkation (+5.7%). The decrease
overall traffic was generated by the sharp drop in the
-31.7% of dry bulk cargo fell to 3.84 million tons. The
Liquid bulk cargo increased by +7.6% to 10.27 million
tons. Various goods are also growing with record traffic
5.12 million tonnes of containerised goods (+22.8%)
made with a record container handling of
551,996 TEUs (+1.7%), of which 512,891 TEUs handled by the port alone
of Rijeka (+2.2%), and with a rolling stock traffic of 216 thousand
tons (+11.3%).
In 2025, passenger traffic in Croatian ports is
36.1 million people (-0.3%), with traffic in the
Cruises record of 1.56 million passengers (+4.8%) and with 34.48 million passengers
million passengers on regular services (-0.5%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the total number of goods
handled by national ports was 5.12 million
tons, with an increase of +4.4% over the same period
of the previous year, of which 3.37 million tonnes at landing,
(-2.7%) and 1.75 million tons at loading (+21.6%). In
both liquid and solid bulk cargo decreased,
equal to 2.27 million tons (-2.0%) and 975 thousand tons respectively
tons (-17.5%). Containerized goods amounted to 1.41
million tons (+31.6%) with container handling
equal to 153,105 TEUs (+35.6%), of which 143,501 TEUs handled by the
port of Rijeka (+37.4%). The rolling stock stood at 48 thousand
tons (+16.4%). Passenger traffic was
4.75 million units (-2.2%), of which 307 thousand cruise passengers
(-1.1%) and 4.44 million passengers on regular services (-2.3%).