WASS (Fincantieri group) has been awarded the supply of torpedoes to the Indian Navy

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems
which has recently joined the
of the Italian shipbuilding group, was awarded a
order from the Indian Navy for the supply of heavy torpedoes
Black Shark Advanced (BSA) for the six submersibles of the
"Scorpène" in service with the Indian fleet.
With a total value of over 200 million euros, the contract
is the largest ever made in the history of WASS,
in the year of its 150th anniversary. Deliveries are
expected between 2028 and 2030 and production will take place at
the WASS plant in Livorno.
In addition to the heavy torpedoes, the contract provides for the supply of the
launch nets for the "Scorpène" class submarines,
maintenance equipment and related spare parts,
thus guaranteeing complete and integrated support to the Navy
Indiana.