Italy's RINA and Germany's Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) have joined forces
are awarded a five-year contract for the project
of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
(OSCE) "Promoting green ports and connectivity in the
Caspian Sea region" which aims to support a
selected number of ports in the Caspian Sea and Black Sea - Baku in
Azerbaijan, Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan, Turkmenbashi in
Turkmenistan and Batumi in Georgia - in the management of the growing
demand for transits, while improving their sustainability.
The project aims to reduce the environmental impact of transport
through the adoption of renewable energy, the improvement of
energy efficiency, digital innovation and technologies
of connectivity, promoting climate action.
The initiative also includes a specific component dedicated to
gender equality, recognising women's empowerment
in ports as a transformative environment.
At the end of the project, ports will have access to roadmaps for the
climate and energy transition, technical projects for initiatives
pilot and increased institutional capacity to implement
sustainable port management practices. The project will establish
in addition, a platform for transnational cooperation between ports
participants to maintain the exchange of knowledge and ensure that
The green and digital transformation remains a shared goal at
regional level.