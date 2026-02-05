BYD-Automar agreement for the traffic of motor vehicles through the port of Gioia Tauro
The goal is to serve the market in the center-south of the Italian territory
Schiedam
February 5, 2026
BYD has made an agreement with Automar to make the port of
Gioia Tauro, where the latter operates a traffic terminal
of motor vehicles, a strategic hub for the management and distribution of
of its vehicles in the central-southern part of the territory
national team. "The growth we are recording - he explained
Alessandro Grosso, country manager BYD and DENZA Italy - requires a
solid and widespread supply chain. This partnership is a
important element to improve the service to our network and the
distribution. The collaboration with Automar allows us to count on
on specific skills in vehicle management". In 2024
BYD has produced over four million new energy vehicles.
