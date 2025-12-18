The consolidation works of the Riva quay of the port of Ortona have been completed

In the port of Ortona, 99 days in advance,
the consolidation works of the Riva quay and yesterday, after the
testing operations, the infrastructure has been delivered
to the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea.
The consolidation intervention was carried out by the
temporary consortium of companies established by Fincantieri
Infrastructure Opere Marittime Spa, Impresa Costruzioni Mentucci
Aldo Srl and Seacon, Acale and concerned the first section of the
quay and its yard, for a length of 230 meters on
a total of 560 meters and a width of 30 meters. For
the investment of 13 million euros for the adaptation
of infrastructure, the Port Authority has benefited from cohesion funds
and for the Special Economic Zones of the PNRR.
The consolidation project included the redevelopment and
the upgrading of existing quay structures to adapt them
functionality to modern standards of commercial traffic
maritime and then be able to proceed with the deepening of the seabed
up to a level of -12 meters necessary to respond to the
to the needs of maritime traffic. Part of the speech
also concerned the preparation for electrification useful for
power the self-propelled cranes in the affected section of the quay.