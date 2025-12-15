Rebranding for the activities of the Messina group

The shipping and logistics group Ignazio Messina & C. has
decided to proceed with an overall rebranding based on a
common graphic and lexical choice for all the declinations of his
business: from the shipping company specialized in transport
of containers but also of exceptional pieces, to port terminals,
intermodal activities and maintenance and repair
of mechanical means. The goal is to present itself on the market
as a unicum able to offer services characterized by the
same quality standards in different operational declinations
maritime transport and logistics.