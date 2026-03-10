ICTSI recorded record annual and quarterly economic and operational performance

In 2025, the Philippine terminal operator group International
Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) reported performance
annual and quarterly economic and operational records. In the year the
container traffic handled by the Group's terminals
exceeded 14 million TEUs for the first time, rising to 14.5
million TEUs, with an increase of +11.0% on 2024 and with new
historical peaks in volumes handled in Asia, equal to over 7.7
million TEUs (+8.8%), and in the Americas, amounting to almost 4.2 million
of TEUs (+18.9%), while traffic handled in Europe, Middle
East and Africa, amounting to 2.6 million TEUs (+6.1%), was
a result lower only than the volumes totaled in 2021 and 2022.
In 2025, revenues reached a record high of 3.34
billion dollars (+16.4%), of which 3.23 billion generated by
port activities (+18.1%). Even the values achieved
EBITDA, EBIT and net profit have never been like this
having been equal to 2.14 billion (+20.5%),
$1.82 billion (+22.9%) and $1.13 billion (+20.4%).
Even in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, traffic
handled by ICTSI's port terminals has
set a new all-time record of 3.8 million
TEU, with a growth of +10.1% over the same period of the year
and with new records relating to the volumes handled both in
Asia and the Americas, with results of 2.1 million (+11.0%) and 1.1 million
million TEUs (+16.7%), while traffic handled in Europe,
The Middle East and Africa recorded a decrease of -2.3% being
amounted to 612 thousand TEUs.
In the October-December period of 2025, quarterly revenues
reached a new all-time record of $928.3 million
(+23.3%), of which €896.9 million deriving from the activities
port (+23.5%). EBITDA, EBIT and net profit are also
record results of €600.8 million (+29.8%), €515.3 million
(+33.4%) and $313.1 million (+29.9%).