In January the traffic of the goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure is dropped of -4,9%

Last January the traffic of the goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure has been of 4,86 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,9% on January 2025 generated mainly from the contraction of the containerized cargos that are piled to 1,89 million tons (- 11.9%), volume that is realized with a handling of containers pairs to 210.315 teu (- 9.1%). The other goods several have recorded an increment of +2.0% of the conventional cargos attested to 908 thousand teu and an increase of +5.5% of the rotabili that have totaled 837 thousand tons, while the other goods are diminished of -26.9% to 72 thousand tons. In decided bending the solid bulk, with the traffic of the commercial section that has been pairs to 267 thousand tons (-16.2%) and that of the industrial segment to 60 thousand tons (-20.2%). In the field of the liquid bulk is enlivened 1,63 million tons of mineral oils (+3.4%), 39 thousand tons of chemicals (+72.9%) and 22 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-29.9%).
In January 2026 the decrease of the traffic of the goods has been more marked in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure that it has been pairs to 1,15 million tons (-17.7%), of which 413 thousand tons in the basin of Savona (-17.4%), 232 thousand tons in that of Vado Ligure (-42.2%) and 509 thousand tons in the rada of Vado (+1.5%). In Genoa the total traffic has been of 3,70 million tons (-0.8%), of which 2,68 million tons in the basin of Genoa (- 4.2%) and 1,03 million tons in the basin of Pra' (+9.4%).
Last January the traffic of the crocieristi in the two Liguria ports has been of 110 thousand passengers (+41.4%) and that of the ferries of 69 thousand passengers (+1.0%).
In January 2026 the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is piled to 2,13 million tons (+12.5%). The traffic of the container has been pairs to 184 thousand tons (+12.5%) with a handling of the containers pairs to 15.227 teu (+3.1%). Among other goods various, the rotabili were 112 thousand tons (-9.4%) and the goods conventional 362 thousand tons (-20.1%). The traffic of the solid bulk has been of 1,01 million tons (+26.2%). In the section of the liquid bulk is enlivened 346 thousand tons (+72.4%) and 120 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (-22.7%).