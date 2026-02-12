Roberto Mantovanelli has been appointed secretary general of the Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Adriatic Sea, on the proposal of President Matteo
Gasparato, has appointed Roberto Mantovanelli in the position of
Secretary General of the Authority. Born in Verona in 1980, engineer
managerial management, Mantovanelli is president of the board of directors
administration of Sogesid, the engineering company
public in-house providing of the Ministry of the Environment and
Energy Security and the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, with the Ministry of Economy and Economy as sole shareholder
Finances.
In Tuesday's meeting, moreover, the Committee of
management of the Port Authority unanimously approved the Plan
Three-year Operational Report 2026-2028, programming document
strategic strategy that defines the guidelines, the priorities
and investments for the development of ports of
Venice and Chioggia in the next three years.