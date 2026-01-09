Nova Marine Carriers, Bolten and Ership have taken over the entire control of VCK Port Logistics

The consortium formed by the Swiss Nova Marine Carriers,
controlled by the Romeo and Gozzi families, by its subsidiary
Aug.Bolten and the Spanish Ership, through the Dutch subsidiary
Maja Stuwadoors Groep has made a binding agreement to
the acquisition of the entire shareholding control of the Dutch VCK Port
Logistics (VCK) as well as other logistics infrastructures
that are headed by VCK and its affiliated companies
Verenigd Cargadoorskantoor and Waterland Terminal. In particular, the
Waterland Terminal, which opened over a quarter of a century ago in
Port of Amsterdam
(
of 15
October
1999), is the only terminal in Europe capable of
disembarking and loading cargo on "covered" ships,
thus guaranteeing operation 24 hours a day and in
any weather condition, having three lo-ro docks
all-weather and two open ro-ro docks.
For us, explained the CEO of Nova Marine
Carriers, Vincenzo Romeo, commenting on the agreement, continues "the
vertical integration path between our
maritime transport and port logistics, with objectives now
obvious: to extend control to the entire supply chain and to achieve
investments that have a dual characteristic, their
strategic and high technological and operational standards".
Last February, the same Nova-Bolten-Ership team had
acquired the entire share package of the company in Amsterdam
Maja Stuwadoors Groep and, with it, total control of the terminal
bulk of Vlothaven in the port of Amsterdam
(
of 21
February 2025).
Nova, through its subsidiary Nova Marine Carriers, owns
and operates a diverse fleet of modern bulk carriers and
self-unloading belt with capacities ranging from 5,000 tons to
66,000 deadweight tons. The shipping company Aug.
Bolten has over 200 years of history in dry bulk transport.
The family business Ership specializes in operations
Shipbuilding, Shipbuilding and Management, Ship Brokerage, Agency
shipping, and customs services.