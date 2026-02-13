Terminal Investment Limited gets its hands on the Peruvian port of Pisco

The Peruvian media have reported that Terminal Investment
Limited (TiL), the terminal operator controlled by the group
shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and
owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and GIC,
has acquired Terminal Portuario de Paracas (TPP), the company
which manages the Puerto General San Martín which is the
port of call of the Peruvian city of Pisco. The company
would have been sold for a total of 200 million dollars by the
Paracas consortium which is made up of the Servinoga of the group
port company Nogar and the Brazilian Tucumann Engenharia and
Pattac Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.. In 2014
The consortium had signed a concession contract for the
30-year lifespan.