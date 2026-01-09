In the fourth quarter of 2025, the revenues generated by the OOCL's container fleet fell by -17.2%

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company's revenues from
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) of the group
COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. declined by
-17.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, being
amounted to $2.08 billion against an increase of
+0.8% of cargo volumes transported in the period that were
Results of 2.00 million TEUs.
The sharpest declines in revenues were recorded by
services on the transpacific and Asia-Europe routes that are
Results of €727.0 million (-24.9%) and €417.9 million respectively
million dollars (-24.5%). Revenues from
services within Asia and with Australasia amounted to 772.5
million (-6.8%). Revenues from transatlantic services were stable with
$163.9 million (+0.1%).
On the transpacific routes, a
contraction in the volumes of containers transported which were
equal to 528 thousand TEUs (-4.2%). On the Asia-Europe routes,
368 thousand TEUs transported (+1.3%), on transatlantic ones 130 thousand
TEU (+8.8%) and on intra-Asian and Australasia 975 thousand
TEU (+2.4%).
In the whole of 2025, the OOCL fleet transported 7.87
million TEUs, with an increase of +3.7% on the previous year,
activities that generated revenues of 8.78 billion
dollars (-10.6%). On the transpacific routes were transported
2.11 million TEUs (+1.7%) and the related revenues totalled
$3.21 billion (-17.2%). On Asia-Europe routes, volumes
transported amounted to 1.42 million TEUs (0%), with related
revenues of €1.84 billion (-21.3%). Traffic on the
transatlantic routes was 551 thousand TEUs (+14.9%) and in
In this market, thanks to the growth in volumes, revenues are
increased by +14.9% to $708.4 million. Services
and Australasia transported 3.79 million
TEU (+4.8%) with related revenues of 3.01
billion dollars (+1.2%).