GTS announces new rail services between the port of Genoa and Central-Southern Italy

GTS has announced an intensification of connections
between the container terminals of PSA Genova Pra' in the port of
Genoa with the markets of Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Basilicata
built by Overseas, the division of the Bari intermodal group
dedicated to international shipments by sea that focuses on
ship-train system to avoid intense port traffic
congested. From the port of Genoa, the containers will arrive at
destination by rail thanks to the GTS network and the
European Container Network (ECN), the joint venture between the company
and CMA CGM Inland Services (CCIS). GTS specified that a
to act as a hub between the port of Genoa and the markets of the Centre-South
Italia will be the terminal of Segrate Milano, managed by
Terminal Italia and on which ECN, since early January, has
activated the first connections. From Milan Segrate will be the network
of GTS, with daily departures, to bring the containers to Bari,
Nola and Pomezia.