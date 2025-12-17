Energy transition, regulatory simplification, competitiveness of the maritime industry, and port governance are Confitarma's priorities.

Today, on the occasion of the private assembly of the Confederation
Italiana Armatori, the president of Confitarma, Mario Zanetti,
outlined the main priorities of confederal action, with
a specific focus on energy transition, simplification
regulatory framework, competitiveness of the maritime industry and
port governance. "The challenges that national armament is facing
- he explained - require strong action at all
levels, starting with the European one. In 2026, we will continue to
reiterate in every forum the need for a comprehensive approach
to the energy transition. European rules, as well as
configured today - he underlined - penalize companies in the
sector in international competition, exhibiting shipowners
also to concrete risks of double taxation".
Zanetti then confirmed the need to allocate the
ETS resources, the Emissions Trading System
paid by the maritime sector to the energy transition
of shipping, "transforming a cost - he specified - into a
investment for the competitiveness of the system', and
establish a multi-year fund for the renewal and refitting of the
fleet, eliminating the criticalities of the previous tools.
Zanetti also addressed the issues of simplification
the strengthening of the competitiveness of the
Italian flag and the start of the governance reform
which will have to guarantee uniform rules and certainty in the
programming.