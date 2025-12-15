Six new 100% electric yard cranes have arrived at the PSA Genova Pra' terminal.

Yesterday at the PSA Genova Pra' container terminal in the port of Genoa
Six new 100% electric yard cranes arrived and on the day
is scheduled to be delivered to the port of Venice
three additional 100% electric E RTG cranes for the PSA terminal
Venice-Vecon by PSA Italy. The new vehicles are part of the plan
of technological renewal of the equipment that the company
started in 2018 with the aim of making even more
Sustainable, efficient and competitive operations in the three terminals
of PSA Genova Pra', PSA Venice-Vecon and PSA SECH.
PSA Genova Pra' has already renewed its equipment and
today it has 21 electric E-RTGs and 10 diesel RTG cranes. The introduction
of the lot that landed yesterday at the Pra' terminal allows us to continue
the process of replacing the last endothermic RTGs still
present in the yard, with the aim of making the fleet almost
fully electric. A second group of six units with
arrival scheduled for next April, which includes two RTGs
hybrid systems, will allow a total technological upgrade,
bringing the total fleet from 31 to 33 units.
The cranes, built by the Chinese ZPMC, were transported to
on board the ship Zhen Hua 35 which departed from the port
in Shanghai on 10 October for a journey of over two months,
with an intermediate stopover in Morocco. The disembarkation operations at the PSA
Genova Pra' will end on 17 December. Subsequently, Zhen
Hua 35 will leave for Venice to deliver the
a further three units destined for the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal,
with arrival scheduled for December 25th.