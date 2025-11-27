In the third quarter, the revenues of the Norwegian MPC Container Ships fell by -5.0%

The Norwegian MPC Container Ships (MPCC), a company that at the
container ship with a total capacity of 129 thousand TEUs, has
closed the July-September period of this year with revenues equal to
$125.9 million, down -5.0% on the third quarter
of 2024 at the end of which the company's fleet was established
by 56 ships for a hold capacity of 128 thousand TEUs. The
EBITDA amounted to €83.5 million
(-1.6%), that of operating profit to €60.4 million (-7.7%) and the
Net income value at $53.6 million (-15.8%).
If from the beginning of 2025 the number of ships in the MPCC fleet is
The company's CEO and co-CEO, Constantin Baack and
Moritz Fuhrmann, recalled that recently the following were issued
orders for new ships, starting with the orders in July of
Total value of 228 million dollars against the Chinese
Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering for four 4,500 container ships
TEUs with delivery starting from the second half of 2027 followed by
from last month's orders worth a total of 66 million
with China's Fujian Mawei Shipyard for two units
1,600 TEU ships that will be taken over in the second half of the
of 2027 and from the orders of recent days with the Chinese Jiangsu
Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co. for Four New Container Carriers
4,500 TEUs, for a unit price of 58 million dollars, the
delivery will take place from the beginning of 2028.
In the first nine months of 2025, MPCC's revenues stood at
to $390.8 million, down -4.9% on the previous year.
corresponding period of last year. EBITDA
was €268.6 million (+1.2%), the operating profit of
€210.3 million (-0.2%) and net profit of €191.4 million (-6.6%).