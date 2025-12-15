The ownership of the Fagioli group will pass to CEVA Logistics

The logistics company CEVA Logistics of the shipping group
French CMA CMG has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the
Italian project logistics company Fagioli which is
controlled by the private equity fund QuattroR and participated by the
family of its historic president, Alessandro Fagioli. With a
2024 turnover of 216 million euros, Fagioli is
specialized in design, engineering and execution
of specialized exceptional transport activities,
lifting and heavy handling required in
more complex project logistics.
Commenting on the transaction, CEVA highlighted that the integration of the
of the Fagioli group's know-how will allow CEVA to offer
end-to-end solutions, from design to shipping and
transport, up to the complex operations of delivery and
installation. In addition, Fagioli's global operations
strengthen CEVA's business especially in Europe,
Asia-Pacific and North America, thanks to direct relationships with EPC
(engineering, procurement and construction) and industrial customers.
The Fagioli group also has thousands of owned assets
or leased used for the engineering solutions proposed to the
customers. These include: crawlers and gantry cranes,
tower, strand jacks, SPMT (self-propelled modular transporters),
SPT, barges and ballast systems.
CEVA also pointed out that, after the recent acquisition
of Borusan Lojistik in Turkey, the signing of the agreement for the purchase of
of the Fagioli Group confirms CEVA's current M&A strategy
Logistics aimed at strengthening the presence in geographical areas
strategic and in high value-added logistics sectors. At
starting with the acquisition of CEVA by the CMA CGM group in
2019, the Group's logistics pillar integrated numerous players
including Ingram Micro's CLS division, GEFCO and
Bolloré Logistics, while developing local expertise
and sectoral through targeted acquisitions and joint ventures
strategic strategies.