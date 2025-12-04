Fincantieri has reached an agreement with Bahrain's ASRY to collaborate in the shipbuilding sector
They will evaluate opportunities for the construction of military ships and offshore units
Trieste
December 4, 2025
Fincantieri has signed an agreement with the company
navalmeccanica bahreinita Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard
(ASRY), with the aim of exploring new opportunities for
collaboration in the shipbuilding sector. Based on
The two companies will jointly evaluate the agreement
Opportunities for the design and construction of units
surface military ships up to 80 meters in length,
intended for use by the Navy and the Coast Guard
of Bahrain. The partnership will also explore the design of
and construction of offshore units of similar size, as well as
the execution of export contracts in the Gulf area. The agreement
It also includes maintenance, repair and overhaul services
(MRO) for military, commercial and offshore units, as well as
the exchange of know-how in ship design and
in the optimization of production processes.
The Italian company highlighted that this agreement represents
an important opportunity for Fincantieri to enter the market
and constitutes a further step in the
consolidation of the group's strategy and presence in Medio
East, also through a possible collaboration with Maestral,
the joint venture between Fincantieri and EDGE
(
of 20
May 2024).
