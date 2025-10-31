Kalmar stores the third quarter with a rise in financial results and a decline in orders

In the third trimester of this year the turnover of the Finnish manufacturer of means of handling and lifting Kalmar has increased of +3% having been pairs to 435,6 million euros regarding 424,7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was generated by the rise of the turnover generated by the supply of services that amounted to 150 million (+8%), while the turnover deriving from the sale of the means produced, pairs to 286 million, remained unchanged. The operating profit was 60.7 million euros (+13%), with a contribution of 36.7 million from the sales segment of the products (-6%) and 28.6 million from that of the services (+13%). Net profit amounted to EUR 44.7 million (+24%).
In the period July-September of 2025 the company obtained new orders for a total value of 375 million euros, in decrease of -10%), of which 228 million for the sale of equipment (-20%) and 147 million for the sale of services (+12%). On 30 September last the value of the order book was 961 million (+6%), of which 829 million related to equipment (+4%) and 131 million to services (+27%).