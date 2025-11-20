BLS Cargo is calling on Switzerland to exert tangible pressure on the players in the German railway infrastructure
The company denounces the serious situation of transalpine rail freight transport. Further incentives requested
Berna
November 20, 2025
The measures announced yesterday by the Swiss Federal Council to
Stimulate the shift of freight transport by road
railway, in the light of the latest discouraging report on the
Transfer of transalpine freight traffic presented yesterday
(
of 19
November 2025), are appreciable, but it is necessary that the
Switzerland must lobby to solve infrastructure problems
north of the Alpine railway crossings of the Alptransit system and
introducing short-term incentives to prevent further
large volume of goods from the rail to the road. The
underlined the railway company BLS Cargo, whose
rail freight services are focused on
on the north-south axis through Switzerland.
Commenting on the content of the report, which shows how in the
In the last two years, transalpine rail freight transport has
recorded both an absolute drop in traffic volume and a
loss of market share to road haulage,
BLS Cargo has noted that there are no signs for 2026 either.
not at all good even in light of the early closure
of the RAlpin Rolling Highway between Fribourg and Novara
(
of 5
May 2025). BLS Cargo confirmed this negative trend, which
is also reflected in the company's operating performance, which
2023 and the first half of 2025 experienced a decrease of
-12% in the number of trains operated, a drop - specified BLS Cargo -
which has been particularly pronounced in the current year.
The company explained that the main cause of this
reduction in activity "are, on the one hand, the
capacity limitations due to construction sites and
maintenance that are already leading to cancellations of
scheduled trains. On the other hand, there are further
cancellations of operational trains caused by a
inadequate and congestion, especially on the infrastructure
German Society".
BLS Cargo has denounced that "the situation is serious"
as 15-20% of the trains operated have currently been cancelled
by the company, "which means that it is no longer
We can offer customers a reliable product. In addition to the
precariousness of operational activity - highlighted
continues the company - there are increases in costs for
cargo railways, since locomotives and train drivers can no longer
be used efficiently". In addition,
"Despite the scarce availability of infrastructure,
Rail access prices continue to rise
incessantly in all countries, penalties of
cancellation, the demands for the expensive system of
control of ERTMS trains and administrative rules are
exacerbated".
In light of this situation, BLS Cargo has invited the
Switzerland to give new political impetus to the implementation of the mandate
of the transfer of traffic from the road to the
rail, starting with "exerting tangible pressure
on the players in the German railway infrastructure". Second
BLS Cargo, in fact, "the infrastructure policy
in particular the management of control, construction sites and
maintenance by the German grid operator DB
InfraGO will play a decisive role in the coming years: only
when the interruptions of the lines will be significantly
reduced, detours will be available, the works of
will be moved to periods of low intensity
and track access prices will be maintained
The company observed that the freight railway companies are constant
how BLS Cargo will be able to stabilise its operations and
contribute again to the modal shift'. BLS Cargo has
recalled that in recent days companies and associations in the sector
of intermodal transport have sent an open letter to the new
CEO of Deutsche Bahn, Evelyn Palla, and
German Minister of Transport, Patrick Schnieder, co-signed by Dirk
Stahl as president of the ERFA, in which it is highlighted
that "we cannot continue like this!"
(
of 30
October 2025).
In addition to lobbying to solve problems
of the infrastructure, BLS Cargo also called for the introduction of
short-term financial support measures until 2030, 'in
so that - the company specified - customers do not flock to
mass on the roads and do not cause bottlenecks, traffic jams and
environmental pollution. In particular - is the request
- in the coming years, the prices of access to the
should be reduced as much as possible with the funds
for the Rola that will be allocated, amounting to about 60 million euros
until 2028, but at least they should not be increased. For BLS
Cargo, in addition, contributions to unaccompanied combined transport
should be kept unchanged until 2030 and then extended
and also the compensation of the CO2 emissions from which it benefits
rail freight transport should already be
further expanded.
