The Genoese shipping broker Lockton P.L. Ferrari expands its business into other sectors

Lockton P.L. Ferrari, a Genoese broker active for over 60 years
in the marine insurance sector and specialized in the management of
P&I policies, after the opening of a new operational headquarters in
Milan and the recent entry into the Surety sector, for the management of
insurance and financial guarantees for companies and
professionals, expands its field of intervention to new sectors
Natural Resources, Oil & Gas and Construction & Real Estate.
"We are known so far - explained the administrator
delegate Filippo Fabbri - as a solid partner for companies that
look to the long term in the maritime sector. Now we want to
also be so in other strategic sectors for the global economy and
". As part of this strategy, the following have been appointed
Sara Colombo as head of Natural Resources, Francesca Riccadonna
as Oil & Gas client manager and Paolo Bosisio as client
Construction & Real Estate manager.
In the year ended April 2025, Lockton P.L. Ferrari
recorded an increase in gross revenues of €34 million
dollars (+14% on the previous year), the number of customers (over
630, +10%) as well as the volume of insurance premiums placed by the
Genoese brokers who went from $300 million in April 2024 to
approximately €350 million at the end of April 2025 in the P&I sector alone
marine sector. A development aligned with that of the Lockton Group
which in 2025 grew by +13% with a higher turnover
to four billion dollars with over 65,000 customers.