Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports record quarterly revenue

In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
American cruise line Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) are
amounted to a record $2.94 billion, a value that
represents an increase of +4.7% over the same period in 2024
when the previous historical peak was recorded and
Composed of the new record in the value of the sale of cruises
which was equal to 2.05 billion (+5.4%) and from the new record
of the value of sales on board ships amounted to 888.2
million dollars (+3.1%). New records were also set
from the gross operating margin, equal to 1.01 billion (+15.7%), and
from the operating profit which totaled 749.4 million (+8.4%).
Net income was $419.3 million, a value that
represents a decrease of -11.7% deriving from the increase in the
financial charges.
In the period July-September 2025, the group's ships
U.S., operated under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania brands
Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, hosted a combined
803 thousand passengers (-1.1%), a number that is the third most
high than ever, being lower only than 823 thousand passengers
of the now distant third quarter of 2018 and the 812 thousand
passengers in the third quarter of 2024.
In the first nine months of 2025, the group's revenues were equal to
to $7.58 billion, an increase of +2.9% on the same
last year, of which 5.18 billion generated by the
Cruise sales (+3.4%) and 2.01 billion from onboard sales
of ships (+1.8%). The value of EBITDA is
result of 1.93 billion (+1.7%), that of operating profit of
€1.37 billion (+9.8%) and net profit of €409.0 million
dollars (-37.6%). During the period, the group's ships hosted
over 2.2 million passengers (-2.2%).
The Group announced today that currently the level of
Reservations for the cruises that will take place in the remaining part
in 2025 and 2026 is very high and that in only a third of the
This year's quarter was a record volume
of reservations.