The launch of the ultra-luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Prestige was celebrated at the Marghera shipyard.

Today in Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard it is
The launch of the ultra-luxury cruise ship Seven
Seas Prestige
, which is the first of two
new generation that the company is building for Regent Seven Seas
Cruises and whose delivery is scheduled for 2026. A second
ship will follow in 2030. In addition, the two companies have
recently signed an order for a new cruise ship
ultra-luxury whose delivery is scheduled for 2033
(
of 10
November
2025).
With a gross tonnage of 76,550 tons and a length of 257
meters, Seven Seas Prestige will be able to accommodate 822
passengers in 411 suites, offering one of the highest ratios
Sector's guest space.