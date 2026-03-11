MSC will build a container terminal in the Snake Island Port area in Lagos

The Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) has signed a
45-year concession contract to build a
container terminal in Snake Island Port, a port area in Lagos
the development of which was assigned at the end of 2024 by the
Nigerian Ports Authority to Nigerdock of the Emirati group Jagal.
The new terminal will occupy 30 hectares and will have a
quay of 910 linear meters with a depth of the seabed
which will initially be -16.5 meters as well as the
of the access channel to the port area.
At the same time, MSC signed an Engineering contract,
Procurement, and Construction with ITB Nigeria and the Group
DEME for the construction of the terminal.