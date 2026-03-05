The European Sea Ports Organisation welcomed the strategy
policy for ports presented yesterday by the European Commission in
How much - explained the Association of European Ports in a note -
'recognises the key role that ports play in the
European economy and society and starts from a solid
understanding of the changing and complex role of ports, as well as
of the challenges that this role entails". ESPO found that
with its strategy 'the Commission seems to recognise a great deal of
It is good that ports must combine their role more than ever
of competitive business hubs with their tasks as suppliers of
Public services for the resilience of the economy and society
European Championships. On the basis of this awareness - he highlighted
the association - the Commission highlights the diversity of
ports, which requires a broad and flexible approach, which ESPO
welcomes with great favor."
Among the elements of the strategy for ports that are particularly
appreciated by ESPO is the commitment "to work on the revision
EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime, reducing the proven impact of the
negative of the current EU ETS for maritime transport on ports
European Championships". In addition, it was welcomed
'the Commission's commitment to support European ports in their
investments, taking into account investment forecasts
made in the ESPO Investment Study from
2024. In addition to the funding needed to support the many
investments - the association noted - the strategy underlines
rightly the need to continue efforts to
simplify and speed up authorisation procedures in order to
make major investments in European ports and their
industrial districts. The Commission's openness to review
thresholds in the context of the next revision of the Regulation
is equally important
in this perspective".
ESPO also appreciated "the creation of a forum
specific where the cybersecurity authorities and
Member States' port authorities can cooperate
with the Commission to assist ports in addressing risks
for IT security".
ESPO also recorded some aspects of the strategy that it considered
potentially negative for ports. Specifying that he understands that the
guidelines can help to understand how legislation
should be interpreted when applied to the
the association noted that however, "this
must not lead to the addition of an additional layer of criteria, and
Conditions to the already agreed legislative framework applicable
exclusively at ports. Moreover, at a time when Europe is
questioning the most important reporting obligations
stringent requirements, ESPO believes that mapping exercises should
be limited to really relevant cases. These obligations to
mapping and communication involve considerable efforts by
Member States, which could ultimately fall on the
ports".
Finally, ESPO considers it "necessary to intensify dialogue
with the Commission and stakeholders to explain how
Promote and achieve the decarbonisation of transport
how to adapt the bunkering market and what it is and
the role of ports, in order to avoid false
expectations or the blocking of activities".