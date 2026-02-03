Cargo traffic in the port of Barcelona is stable in 2025

Last year, the traffic of goods handled by the port of
Barcelona remained unchanged compared to the total
in 2024 having amounted to 67.7 million tons, with a decrease in
of volumes recorded in the first half of 2025, which is
was offset by an increase in the second half of the year generated by the
increase in liquid bulk traffic, while in the
the decline in traffic continued
containerized and conventional goods were stable.
In particular, in 2025 containerized traffic is
state of 35.3 million tons (-6.4%) with a
of containers which amounted to 3,726,624 TEUs (-4.2%),
of which 2,213,976 TEUs in import-export (+3.0%) and 1,512,648 TEUs in
transhipment (-13.1%). The Port Authority of Barcelona has announced
whereas China, the US and Turkey continued to meet in 2025
The main commercial partners of the Catalan port confirmed
with regard to containerized traffic, with market shares equal to
respectively at 28%, 6% and 5%. Conventional goods have become
11.7 million tonnes (+0.6%) and car traffic
new vehicles was 716,657 (+5.1%). In the
liquid bulk traffic, traffic recorded a marked increase in
+21.7% rising to a new all-time high of 16.6 million tons
driven by hydrocarbons with 12.5 million tons (+33.7%),
with a sharp rise in imports and transits of petrol and gas
liquefied natural waste, while the other liquid loads have decreased
by -4.2% to 4.1 million tons. Dry bulk cargo declining
with a total of almost 4.1 million tons (-15.0%).
Last year, cruise passengers in the Catalan port increased
by +9.4% to 4.0 million units and growing
ferry passengers also performed with 1.8 million units.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the port handled
16.7 million tonnes of goods, with a
Progression of +4.5% over the October-December period of the year
previous. The goods in containers amounted to over 8.5
million tonnes (-1.4%) and were totalled with a
handling of containers equal to 900,979 TEUs (-1.3%), of which
551,706 TEUs in import-export (+0.5%) and 349,272 TEUs in transit
(-3,9%). Conventional freight traffic was 2.7
million tons (-1.4%) and that of new cars of 189,412
vehicles (+9.7%). In the dry bulk segment,
829 thousand tons handled (-39.3%) and in bulk
liquid more than 4.3 million tons (+36.7%).
In the last quarter of last year, cruise passengers were
923 thousand (+12.5%) and ferry passengers 266 thousand (+4.4%).