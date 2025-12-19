A $466 million order has been placed by KSOE for the construction of four container ships

South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering
Co. (KSOE) has been awarded a contract worth 689.6 billion
won ($466 million) for the construction of four
container ships that will be built by the HD Hyundai shipyard
Samho Co. The construction was commissioned by an owner
based in Oceania and ships will be delivered by the second
mid-2028.
In addition to today's announcement of the order to KSOE, the
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and the
Norwegian Ocean Yield have announced that they have placed an order in
Korea for four new liquefied natural gas ships to be
taken over between 2028 and 2029. The two companies have
announced that the ownership of the ships will be shared
and that, after delivery, each ship will be
employed under long-term contracts with a leading
energy company that will be able to exercise options to extend
the duration of the rentals and may also exercise options for
add four more ships to the order.