In 2025, the Port of Long Beach handled record container traffic

Last year, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach
reached a record 9.88 million TEUs, with a
increase of +2.4% on 2024 when the previous one was marked
historical peak. As in other U.S. ports, growth
recent increase in containerized volumes has been driven by
full containers at the landing and by the empty containers, two streams of
cargoes that in Long Beach have recorded new records equal to
respectively to 4.78 million TEUs (+1.1%) and 3.96 million TEUs
(+6,7%). The traffic of full containers at loading is instead
decreased by -5.5% to 1.14 million TEUs.
The new annual record of the Port of Long Beach has
produced essentially in the first quarter of 2025 when it was
year-on-year growth of +19.8%. In the last
quarter of 2025, on the other hand, containerized traffic is
fell by -8.8% over the same period of the previous year, being
amounted to 2.49 million TEUs, of which 1.19 million full TEUs
on disembarkation (-10.4%), 312 thousand full TEUs on boarding (-6.1%) and
984 thousand empty TEUs (-7.7%).
In December 2025 alone, total traffic was
amounted to 834 thousand TEUs, with a decrease of -3.1% on December
2024. Full containers at disembarkation amounted to 392 thousand TEUs
(-5,0%). Full containers at embarkation, after nine months of reduction,
marked an increase of +1.6% rising to 102 thousand TEUs. I
empty containers amounted to 339 thousand TEUs (-2.3%).