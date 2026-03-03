ITF, JNG and IBF have designated the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters as a High Risk Area
Next possible passage of the area to Warlike Operations Area
Londra
March 3, 2026
The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) and the Joint
Negotiating Group (JNG), together with the social partners
International Bargaining Forum (IBF), have designated the
Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters as a High Risk Area
the state of belligerence between the United States, Israel and Iran
and the growing instability in the region. ITF and JNG have
specified that this designation reflects the rapid
deterioration of security in the region, which sees over 200
boats currently anchored in the Strait or its
and takes note of confirmed reports of attacks on
commercial ships and the growing risk to seafarers.
The designation of High Risk Area activates measures of
enhanced protection for seafarers covered by the IBF operating
in or near the waters concerned. In
in particular, shipowners and operators must carry out assessments of the
risks before transit, provide the
clear and timely information on the conditions of
security, ensure that all contractual protections,
are fully implemented, and
work with crews and their representatives on the
travel planning and risk mitigation. In addition,
the IBF's Warlike Operations Area Committee (WOAC) agrees to
include in the existing conditions for the High Risk Area
the right of seafarers to refuse to sail for
area.
Stressing that "all transport workers in the
regions, whether at airports, ports, on ships or in
any other role in the transport sector, the secretary
General of the ITF, Stephen Cotton, specified that "the
seafarers on board ships sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and
in its vicinity, or who intend to approach the Strait,
must be protected, guaranteeing them the right to refuse to
set sail in what the ITF believes is clearly becoming
an Area of War Operations. The ITF is working with our
maritime partners to ensure that seafarers receive
the information and safeguards they urgently need, including
right to avoid the area".
ITF and JNG said they are closely monitoring
developments and in the coming days they will continue to collaborate
precisely for a possible passage of the area to Warlike Operations
Area, a designation that would activate further protections for seafarers.
Meanwhile, ITF and JNG have urged all parties to respect the
international law, to protect civil navigation and to
take immediate measures to ease the tension.
For its part, the International Transport Workers' Federation has
also joined the appeal of the International Trade Union
Confederation (ITUC) in calling for an immediate ceasefire, a
Full de-escalation by all parties and urgent initiation
of diplomatic negotiations based on international law. 'The ITF
and the entire trade union movement - said Cotton - condemn
the continuing series of military actions and retaliations that are
pushing the region towards a wider conflict,
civilian lives and threatening peace, stability and
security far beyond the Middle East. Without an urgent
De-escalation, the consequences for workers, global trade
and international security will be serious."
The ITF reported that there were
attacks on three oil tankers, attacks on the international airport of
Bahrain, Dubai International Airport and Dubai Airport
Zayed International Railway Championship, as well as attacks on the port of Jebel
Ali, in the United Arab Emirates, and at the port of Duqm, in Oman. In
a seafarer who was working in the engine room
of the Mkd Vyom, a tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands
- underlined the international union - was
killed by a bullet that hit the oil tanker off the coast of the
coasts of Oman. In addition, according to some sources, four seafarers
would have been injured when a tanker flying the flag
of Palau, the Skylight, was also hit
Sunday, off the coast of Oman. Four members of the
airport staff were injured at the airport
one person died and seven were killed.
were injured at Zayed International Airport, while
injuries were sustained at Kuwait International Airport
slight. A worker was later injured in an attack with
drone at the port of Duqm, Oman.
