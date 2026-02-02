The transitional management of the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa will be entrusted to APM Terminals

To ensure the continuity of port operations
in the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa, located in the
respectively on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of
Panama, these assets will be conferred temporarily
to APM Terminals, the group's terminal operator
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk. This was announced
Panamanian President, José Raúl on Friday
Mulino, after the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of
Panama has declared the law on the contract of
concession that it awarded to the Panama Ports Company of the CK group
Hong Kong-based Hutchison Holdings to manage the two ports
(
of 30
and 30
January 2026).
In a message to the nation, Mulino recalled that the two
"are one of the strategic pillars of the economy
national and a key link in international trade' and -
He added - "We are fully aware that the recent
ruling of the Supreme Court is a decision of great
relevance and impact that requires our utmost attention and the
our commitment to safeguard these assets that belong to
all Panamanians."
The President recalled that the Court's pronouncement
Suprema has a precedent in the sentence he declared
The concession contract for exploitation is unconstitutional
of the copper mine by the Panama Mining of the
First Quantum Minerals. Mulino explained that with the new sentence
on the ports, while waiting for it to become definitive, there will be a
continuity period with the current operator to be followed
a transition period until a new
concession, "on terms and conditions - he specified -
favorable to our country". The president announced that he
in the meantime, having instructed the Panama Maritime Authority "to
meet immediately with Panama Ports Company to coordinate
the actions necessary for the purposes mentioned above. We expect -
underlined - that the company, associated with Hutchison Port and
subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, with
a global presence and a strong commitment to its reputation
fully cooperate during this phase. The State
Panamanian guarantees the constitutional and legal rights of the company
and will also supervise their contractual obligations until the
end of the transition period to which I have referred. For its part,
the Ministry of Labour will support this process, ensuring
a smooth and transparent transition for all, as a
governing body of trade union relations in the country".
Addressing the port workers, Mulino said that "the
your jobs are the most valuable asset of our
terminal and are guaranteed. There will be no layoffs",
while addressing suppliers and customers of the ports, it has
ensured "the continuity of existing relationships and a
orderly administrative transition".
The Panamanian president then announced that APM Terminals "has
expressed their willingness to temporarily hire
the management of both terminals". Highlighting that this
terminal operator company has the skills and experience
necessary to better manage the transition phase, Mulino has
specified that "this measure will only be activated once
once the Supreme Court ruling becomes
until a new
grant, following an open and participatory procedure, to
defence of Panamanian interests, with the guarantee of better
resources for our country".
After the president's message, the Authority
Maritime of Panama guaranteed that "the activities
proceed normally, without interruption, and continue to offer
optimal levels of productivity, efficiency and quality
of service for shipping companies and their customers"
and, referring to Panama Ports Company, the authority expressed
"in his constructive cooperation during this
phase, benefiting the stability of the entire system
port sector".