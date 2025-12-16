In November, the port of Barcelona handled 296 thousand containers (+1.0%)

Last month the port of Barcelona handled 5.52
million tons of goods, with a growth of +3.7% on the
November 2024. In the general goods sector alone, traffic is
increased by +4.6% to 3.79 million tonnes, of which 2.85 million tonnes
million tons of containerized cargo (+5.6%) made
with a container handling of 296 thousand TEUs (+1.0%) -
including 191 thousand in import-export (+6.4%) and 106 thousand in transit
(-7.6%) - and 938 thousand tons of conventional goods (+1.8%). The
traffic of new cars was 68 thousand vehicles (+5.7%). Read More
the increase in liquid bulk cargo was accentuated, reaching 1.30
million tonnes (+10.0%), of which 914 thousand tonnes of
hydrocarbons (+6.9%) and 384 thousand tons of other cargoes (+18.0%).
Dry bulk cargo decreased by -60.7% to 206 thousand
tons. In the passenger segment, both the
ferries with 71 thousand passengers (-3.0%) and cruises with 277 thousand
passengers (-5.6%).
In the first 11 months of 2025, the Catalan port of call
62.18 million tons of goods handled, with a decrease
-1.1% on the same period of last year. The suns
containerized cargoes amounted to 32.50 million tons
(-6.4%), a volume that was achieved with a
of containers equal to 3.45 million TEUs (-4.0%), of which 2.06 million TEUs
million in import-export (+4.6%) and 1.39 million in transit
(-14,4%). In the period, there were 3.84 million cruise passengers (+8.8%)
and ferry passengers 1.69 million (+2.4%).