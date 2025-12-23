The new hydrofoil terminal in the port of Messina will be named after a victim of femicide

The new hydrofoil terminal of the port of Messina will be
named after Omayma Benghaloum. This was decided yesterday by the Committee of
management of the Port System Authority of the Strait
approving the proposal of the President Ciccio Rizzo and the Committee
Guarantee of the entity. The initiative was created to remember
Omayma, victim of femicide at the hands of her husband in September
2015, who in his last hours of life had played the role of
cultural mediator for the immigration office of the Police Headquarters,
right on the docks of the Peloritan port. With this act
the Port Authority thus intends to express its full condemnation of
all forms of violence, in general, and against women in
recalling this exemplary figure of woman and mother
that, with commitment and self-sacrifice and despite the enormous difficulties,
had managed to achieve her work to ensure
especially to her girls a more serene and rich future
opportunities. A woman who with her work as a mediator
cultural and performer also represented the perfect ring of
the world of migrants and the opportunities that
Europe can give them.
The naming will be celebrated in the coming weeks
with a public ceremony attended by the family of
Omayma, local institutions and city schools. In this
On the occasion a plaque will be affixed and will be dedicated to
Omayma the "Occupied Place", testifying to how the
ports continue to represent, as always, landing places of hope.