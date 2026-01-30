The Supreme Court of Justice of Panama declares the law on the concession contract with the Panama Ports Company unconstitutional

Yesterday the Supreme Court of Justice of the Republic of Panama,
accepting two requests, declared the unconstitutionality
Law no. 5 of 16 January 1997 which approved the contract
with the Panama Ports Company (PPC)
of the CK Hutchison Holdings Group of Hong Kong for development,
construction, administration and management of port terminals for
containers, passengers, bulk and miscellaneous cargo from Panamanian ports
of Cristóbal and Balboa. The petitions of unconstitutionality
were submitted at the end of an investigation and verification
on the Panama Ports Company who would have ascertained the
violation of the terms of the concession contract
(
of 27
January
and 8
April
2025).
Recall that last year, after the return of Donald Trump
to the White House and his statements about the will
of the new US government administration to resume
control of the Panama Canal by ousting Chinese interests
in the country, the CK Hutchison group had signed an agreement to
sell 90% of the share capital of Hutchison Ports PPC (Panama Ports
Company) to a consortium formed by the US BlackRock, the
investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners and the
Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) of the Mediterranean Shipping Company group
(
of 4
March 2025). The agreement had been celebrated by Trump as the
victory of his intention to put the Panamanian Canal back under the
American control.
Meanwhile, yesterday the Panama Ports Company announced that, of the
over 9.9 million TEUs of containerized traffic handled in the
2025 from Panamanian ports, 3,887,296 TEUs were handled by the
PPC and highlighted that if its terminals in the ports of Balboa and
Cristóbal have an annual traffic capacity of
seven million TEUs, currently only 55.5% of
this ability.