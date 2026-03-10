Confitarma calls for the possible deployment of Italian Navy units in the area of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

In the light of the worrying picture of maritime security in the
Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the President of the
Italian Confederation of Shipowners, Mario Zanetti wrote to the
Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, and for information to the Minister
of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and the other
competent authorities, to draw the attention of the
institutions on the escalation of risk for seafarers employed
on merchant shipping engaged in the area.
Zanetti, in reiterating the appreciation of the national armament
for the action that the Navy and the Corps of the Captaincies of
Port - Coast Guard have always carried out daily for the
protection of maritime safety and national interests,
highlighted how much the Strait of Hormuz represents a junction
strategic for global maritime and energy trade. The
president of Confitarma recalled that, according to data from the
Confederation, this is one of the most important
Global energy chokepoints: through this passage passes
normally about 38% of world oil exports
transported by sea, equal to about 20% of the energy supply
global economy, as well as about 30% of the maritime trade in LPG and the
20% of that of LNG. For Italy, the issue is particularly
significant: in 2025 our country imported from the Gulf countries
Perch about 14.3 million tons of energy products,
accounting for more than 13% of total energy imports,
volumes that arrive entirely by sea.
Zanetti pointed out that, in this context, the
merchant ship - and especially the seafarers on board - is located at
operating in conditions of increasing risk, with potential
impact on the safety of trade routes and the
continuity of international logistics chains. To the light
the relevance of the national interests involved and the role that
the fleet operated by the Italian Armament carries out to ensure the
security of supply and fluidity continuity
of trade - explained Zanetti - Confitarma believes
Particularly important is the strengthening of the
maritime presence and surveillance in the areas
affected by the crisis, including through the possible displacement of
at sea of units of the Navy to protect the freedom
of navigation and the safety of merchant traffic. Such a
- Zanetti observed - would help to strengthen the
safety conditions for commercial shipping and
seafarers embarked, in addition to representing a concrete sign of
attention to the protection of the country's strategic interests and the
stability of international shipping routes.
"The safety of navigation and seafarers -
added the president of Confitarma - represent priorities
absolute for our country. In a phase characterized by strong
geopolitical tensions, such as the one we are seeing in the area
of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, is fundamental
guarantee the free conduct of merchant traffic
international. The fleet operated by the Italian shipping company carried out a
essential role for continuity of supply
and to keep the country's routes active
of global trade. This is why we believe that the
strengthening of the national presence and surveillance system
maritime in the area, also through the possible deployment of
units of the Navy, to protect the freedom of
and the strategic interests of the country".
On the occasion of today's communication, Confitarma
also recalled its commitment within the Committee
Interministerial Council for Maritime Safety (CISM), to which
has participated since its establishment, contributing over time to the
discussion with the competent administrations on safety issues
of navigation.