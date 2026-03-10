FS Logistix - Grimaldi Euromed agreement to develop integrated sea-rail transport solutions

FS Logistix, the rail freight transport company of the
Italian State Railways group, and Grimaldi Euromed, a company
of the Grimaldi group, have signed a memorandum
of understanding to develop integrated transport solutions
sea-iron to support industrial supply chains and flows
international associations. The agreement was signed today in Verona by
Sabrina De Filippis, CEO and General Manager of
FS Logistix, and by Guido Grimaldi, president of ALIS, during the
LetExpo 2026 fair, the event promoted by ALIS dedicated to
transport, logistics and sustainability.
The agreement aims to integrate the business models of the two
companies to offer sea-rail transport solutions, through
the activation of new intermodal rail services in extension
to existing maritime connections. In the short to medium term, the
services will connect the Adriatic ports with inland terminals
(intermodal terminals) in Italy and Europe. In the medium-long
period the extension of connections to the ports is planned
of Spain and the northern Tyrrhenian Sea, as well as to the
from the Middle East and the Far East, with particular attention to
attention to the development of the IMEC corridor.
"This memorandum - said Sabrina De Filippis -
It was born from a very concrete vision, that of building chains
more reliable, integrated and sustainable logistics, capable of
competitively connect ports and domestic markets, in Italy and
Europe. Sea-rail integration is a strategic lever for
The Country System: reduces congestion, improves resilience
supply chains and makes our corridors stronger
in the new global routes".
"With this protocol," explained Guido Grimaldi
We are focusing on efficient and effective intermodal connections from
main Italian ports to Europe, integrating
maritime and railways. The agreement aims to eliminate the bottlenecks of
bottle that today affect many Italian ports, intercepting
goods and making maritime transport cooperate efficiently
and rail transport. One of the first objectives is to
have direct intermodal connections from Ligurian ports to the
Lombardy and the Triveneto, for all those goods arriving from
Spain and Portugal, and to improve transit in the port of
Trieste, for goods from Turkey and Greece. Finally, they are
convinced that through this protocol we will be able to develop
great opportunities for the IMEC project, for example
intercepting the flows from Asia in Gioia Tauro and
using the railway as a natural extension of the connections
by sea to Italy and Europe".