Hundreds of containers of temperature-controlled vegetable food products stopped in the port of Genoa

The association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto denounces
who for a few weeks have not been in the port of the Ligurian capital
Health certificates for foodstuffs validated
frozen vegetables, such as strawberries, mushrooms, broccoli and
artichokes, due to the lack of facilities in the Genoese port
authorized according to the regulations, to receive this type of
products in case of increased control by the veterinarian
of port. The association explained that, in the absence of principals
authorized for checks, the Veterinary Office does not
issues the authorization for the introduction of the goods into the territory
national team.
Spediporto stressed that the situation has become
day after day heavier and heavier, with extensive damage to
importers as the goods, even if stationary, generate costs
resulting from prolonged stops in port, not to mention delays
that are created in the completion of the chain of
distribution of products. And concern is expressed by the
operators also for the containers expected to arrive in the next few
weeks that, at this point, it is not known what fate they will have.
The association has highlighted that it is a real and
operational emergency and represents damage not only
economic for the subjects involved, but also in terms of image for the
port of Genoa, the most important commercial port
Italian.
Spediporto has announced that it has been in talks for some time
with the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
to solicit an intervention and that the latter has asked the
terminal operators the commitment to quickly equip themselves with
commitment that could allow in the coming days a
Easing of tension.
The association specified that to aggravate the situation in
there is also a backlog consisting of the
validation of the Notices of Arrival, which today sees the closure of the
practices of last February 25, pre-notifications of arrival for other
types of goods subject to veterinary control and a strong
backlog in the collection of samples for the performance of the
analysis, with over 40 samples pending. Spediporto highlighted
that there are over a thousand files in arrears for a value
of over 50 million dollars.